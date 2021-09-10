Penticton chamber of commerce says survey shows support for B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce says a recent survey revealed support for B.C.’s vaccine card.

According to the chamber of commerce, 71 per cent of respondents supported the province’s upcoming implementation of the vaccine card.

However, the chamber noted that only 20 per cent of its membership responded, with 95 responses to its survey.

“For the respondents that did not support the card, 48 per cent indicated their top reason for not supporting the card was concern for human rights and 17 per cent concern for staff being harassed,” the chamber said in a press release.

The responses were reportedly from a large cross-section of businesses.

“The feedback the chamber received from our poll indicates that our members want what is best for their community, employees and the long-term success of their businesses,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw.

“This new vaccine passport mandate does not come without concerns for our members; specifically, the stress and anxiety this places on frontline employees, as well as the general concern they have for human rights.

“We are all hopeful that these difficult measures being taken by the province will be sufficient to curb the spread of COVID 19 in British Columbia.”

The survey can be found on the chamber of commerce’s website.

“We know that there is no one solution that fits all,” said chamber executive director Diane Kereluk.

“However, when asked what is the chamber’s position, we can say that from the businesses that responded, a large percentage want to do what it takes to stop the spread and hopefully one day be back to normal.”

