Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged after brandishing needle, uttering threats: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 2:33 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman was brandishing a needle and uttering threats. Peterborough Police Service

A  Peterborough woman is facing charges after an incident Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were made aware of an incident earlier in the day at a property on Simcoe Street between Aylmer and George streets. A woman was asked to leave the property, however, she allegedly got verbally aggressive and started waving a needle around in a threatening manner.

Read more: Wanted Peterborough man arrested for sexual assault on woman sleeping in culvert: police

About an hour later, officers on patrol located the suspect in the area of Water and Charlotte streets. She was arrested without incident.

Lindsay Olivia Eade, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death and/or bodily harm.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough community partners sound alarm over opioid crisis' Peterborough community partners sound alarm over opioid crisis
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagUttering Threats tagDeath Threats tagbrandishing knife tagthreaten with needle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers