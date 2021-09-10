Peterborough woman charged after brandishing needle, uttering threats: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after an incident Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were made aware of an incident earlier in the day at a property on Simcoe Street between Aylmer and George streets. A woman was asked to leave the property, however, she allegedly got verbally aggressive and started waving a needle around in a threatening manner.

About an hour later, officers on patrol located the suspect in the area of Water and Charlotte streets. She was arrested without incident.

Lindsay Olivia Eade, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death and/or bodily harm.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 5.

