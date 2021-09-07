Wanted Peterborough man arrested for sexual assault on woman sleeping in culvert: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man wanted on a Manitoba-wide warrant for sexual assault is facing an additional charge following an incident on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight on Sunday, Sept, 5, officers responded to several 911 calls about a woman in the area of Brock and Bethune streets yelling for help.

Officers attended the area and learned that a 42-year-old woman was sleeping in a culvert when she awoke to a man allegedly on top of her.

“Witnesses say another man ran in to help before taking off from the area,” police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 68-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with sexual assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Friday, Sept. 10.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim, police said Tuesday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the members of the public who called police and assisted,” police said.