Crime September 2 2021 2:29pm 04:19 Winnipeg police arrest former hockey coach in connection to historical sexual assault case During a press conference on Thursday, Winnipeg police provided details on the charges against a former Manitoba hockey coach in connection with sexual assaults that took place in the 1990s. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8162624/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8162624/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?