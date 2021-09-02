Menu

Crime
September 2 2021 2:29pm
04:19

Winnipeg police arrest former hockey coach in connection to historical sexual assault case

During a press conference on Thursday, Winnipeg police provided details on the charges against a former Manitoba hockey coach in connection with sexual assaults that took place in the 1990s.

