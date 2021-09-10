COVID-19: MLHU reports 18 cases, 15 recoveries Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools and childcare – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 18 COVID-19 cases, though the total case count climbed by 17 to 13,603 with 209 active cases (an increase of two), 13,159 recoveries (an increase of 15), and 235 deaths.

The most recently recorded death was added to the MLHU’s dashboard on Sept. 3 and involved a woman in her early 30s who was unvaccinated.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern was unchanged at 4,061.

Story continues below advertisement

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

547 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, the same as the week prior.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday. Five or fewer patients are in adult intensive care.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital, with none in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported, a decrease from six on Tuesday.



Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

One outbreak at a long-term care home is ongoing. The outbreak at McCormick Home was declared Sept. 3 and involves two of its resident home areas: Memory Lane (dedicated dementia care wing) and Evergreen Walk.

4:12 Breaking down the hefty cost of treating COVID-19 Breaking down the hefty cost of treating COVID-19

Schools and childcare

One case is reported at a child care or early years centre: Kids and Company – London.

The MLHU is not currently reporting any cases at schools in the region.

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of day Sept. 4 and released on Tuesday, the MLHU says 77.3 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only two hospitalizations, or 6.45 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases in the last six weeks, 16.6 per cent (or 130 of 783 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.09 per cent (or 126 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 848 cases on Friday. Of those:

534 were among unvaccinated individuals

76 among partially vaccinated people

189 among fully vaccinated people

49 had vaccination status “unknown”

According to Friday’s report, 166 cases were recorded in Toronto, 117 in Peel Region, 77 in York Region, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 53 in Hamilton, 53 in Ottawa and 48 in Durham Region. All other health units reported fewer than 45 cases.

Five new deaths were reported and six deaths that occurred over a month ago were added to the tally.

Among Ontarians eligible for immunization, 77.7 per cent are fully vaccinated while 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,131 total cases (an increase of seven)

41 active cases (an increase of four)

4,005 recoveries (an increase of three)

85 deaths

1,036 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 212 Delta (an increase of seven) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Aug. 31 and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 41 active cases, 12 are in Woodstock, nine in St. Thomas and eight in South-West Oxford. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the ICU.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting one active case each at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg and College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sept. 9, SWPH says 77.3 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 83.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,079 total cases (an increase of four from Thursday)

32 active cases (an increase of two)

1,985 recoveries (an increase of one)

62 deaths (an increase of one)

415 variant of concern cases (an increase of one)

An HPPH spokesperson told Global News that a death reported on Wednesday is associated with the outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge but the death reported Friday “was a community death and is not associated with an outbreak.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 32 active cases, nine are in Stratford and six are in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four people are listed as hospitalized as of Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday.

There is one active case involving a health-care worker.

As previously mentioned, an outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East remains active and involves a total of 12 cases with seven among residents and five among staff as of Friday. At least four deaths are associated with the outbreak.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.2 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from an adjusted 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 7, 74.8 per cent of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 81.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 More young people in Saskatchewan ‘sicker than ever’ as COVID-19 cases rise More young people in Saskatchewan ‘sicker than ever’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,710 cases (up three from Thursday)

19 active (an increase of one)

3,622 recoveries (an increase of two)

69 deaths

540 variant of concern cases



There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH.

The most recent test positivity rate was 0.81 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, down from 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

Of those aged 12 and older, 73.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.0 per cent have at least one dose.

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

