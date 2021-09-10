SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Pfizer to submit COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids as young as 5 in coming weeks

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 10, 2021 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clears way for more mandates' FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clears way for more mandates
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and officials are hoping it will result in more people getting vaccinated after some cited the shot only being given under emergency use authorization as a reason for not getting their jab. As Jackson Proskow reports, through mandate or motivation, there is hope FDA approval will result in more widespread vaccination at a point when cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country. – Aug 23, 2021

U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.

The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for the use of their vaccines
in children below 12, as schools around the country begin to reopen for in-person learning.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given full approval by U.S. regulators

German drugmaker and Pfizer Inc’s partner, BioNTech SE, earlier on Friday said it was set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.

“Children are not small adults – and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a joint statement with the director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

One step closer to a kids’ vaccine
© 2021 Reuters
