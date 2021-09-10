Menu

Crime

Police search for missing woman last seen in early August

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:27 pm
Police say Cassandra Fotherby has not been in contact with family and friends for an extended period of time, which has prompted concern for her well-being. View image in full screen
Police say Cassandra Fotherby has not been in contact with family and friends for an extended period of time, which has prompted concern for her well-being. The Canadian Press file

Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen in early August.

Police say Cassandra Fotherby has not been in contact with family and friends for an extended period of time, which has prompted concern for her well-being.

Read more: ‘No reasonable grounds’ to charge OPP officer after man fatally shot in Collingwood, SIU says

Fotherby is described to be five feet four inches tall with a medium build, dark, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Officers say no photo is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
