Police search for missing woman last seen in early August

Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen in early August.

Police say Cassandra Fotherby has not been in contact with family and friends for an extended period of time, which has prompted concern for her well-being.

Fotherby is described to be five feet four inches tall with a medium build, dark, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Officers say no photo is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.