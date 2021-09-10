Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver shot overnight in Blossom Park area: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 9:52 am
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses or dashcam footage after a 29-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses or dashcam footage after a 29-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers initially responded to reports of a collision near the intersection of Albion and Lester roads at 2:16 a.m., according to a release.

But once police arrived in the area they said they found a vehicle with a man inside who had been shot.

Read more: 2 men injured in shooting near Albion and Heatherington

Paramedics attended the scene and took the 29-year-old driver of the car to hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed for much of Friday morning as police investigated but were reopened around 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or could have dashcam footage is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Laval Shooting' Laval Shooting
Laval Shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa gun violence tagOttawa man shot tagBlossom Park shooting tagAlbion Road shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers