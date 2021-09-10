Driver shot overnight in Blossom Park area: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers initially responded to reports of a collision near the intersection of Albion and Lester roads at 2:16 a.m., according to a release.

But once police arrived in the area they said they found a vehicle with a man inside who had been shot.

Read more: 2 men injured in shooting near Albion and Heatherington

Paramedics attended the scene and took the 29-year-old driver of the car to hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed for much of Friday morning as police investigated but were reopened around 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or could have dashcam footage is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:12 Laval Shooting Laval Shooting