Crime

2 men injured in shooting near Albion and Heatherington: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 9:55 am
Ottawa police say a car collided with several parked vehicles after being shot at Thursday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a car collided with several parked vehicles after being shot at Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa police say they’re looking into a shooting that wounded two men in the Heron Gate area on Thursday night.

Officers said shots were fired at an occupied vehicle at 9:08 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Albion Road North and Heatherington Road.

The targeted car attempted to flee but collided with parked cars in the process, police said.

Read more: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on SJAM Parkway in Ottawa, RCMP say

The driver of the car eventually noticed an ambulance crossing their path at the intersection of Alta Vista Drive and Bank Street and flagged paramedics down.

According to police, both occupants of the vehicle had been shot and were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital. Their injuries were listed as serious but not life-threatening.

Albion Road North was closed between Kitchener Avenue and Walkley Road for several hours Thursday night while police investigated the scene but has since reopened.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Montreal hospital issues Code Silver following alleged shooting incident

