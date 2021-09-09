Firefighter hoping to set new record at Calgary Marathon running in full gear

Send this page to someone via email

Runners will once again take their marks at the starting line of the Calgary Marathon next weekend. Amongst the sea of athletes clad in breathable, sweat-wicking workout gear there will be a standout: a Calgary firefighter dressed in full protective gear.

Devin Featherston might be looking like he’s ready to fight fires, but he’s really out to fight a Guinness record.

Featherstone has been training for two years for his quest to break a Guinness World Record by running 42.2 kilometers in full fire gear — boots, helmet and all. The current record sits at 3:41:10, set in Ireland in 2014. Featherstone’s gear weighs about 30 pounds and is the lightest certified option for firefighters.

The training has been nothing short of grueling and he’s had quite the array of reactions as he dashes along Calgary pathways on his morning run to work.

“It’s not a normal thing to see a guy running down a pathway in full firefighter gear, it’s insanely weird and odd,” admits the firefighter. “I’ve got all kinds of reactions, waves, smiles and even some not-so-good reactions,” laughed Featherstone.

His list of completed marathons and ultra-marathons is lengthy; he admits this is probably the most difficult thing he’s ever put himself through.

“I just really wanted to see how far I could push myself physically and mentally.”

Featherstone said he was inspired by the loss of a close friend. Dan Pfaff, who had cystic fibrosis, endured three double lung transplants and never stopped fighting, Featherstone told Global News.

“He lived life to the fullest every day, he challenged people to not take a day off in a sense,” he said. “I can run and breath and when you think things are tough there are people worse out there.”

Featherstone says he also wanted to show his five-year-old son Kai the power of perseverance and goal setting, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s to show him, set wild crazy goals and go out and get them and honestly you might not get them you might fail but that’s OK,” said Featherston.

“He can do it and I know he can do it and I love him,” said Kai.

Both Featherstone’s son and wife ride beside him on bikes while he trains. He said they propel him to push past the muscle fatigue and mental strain.

“You’re basically running in a giant oven mitt,” said Featherstone. “There’s great days where you’re running and feel OK and others that have been brutal, it depends on the day and the conditions.”

Despite what happens on race-day he said one thing is certain: “Either way I will cross the finish line in my full fire gear,” said Featherstone.