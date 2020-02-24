Ex-Marine, 62, holds plank for more than 8 hours, breaking Guinness World Record

A former U.S. marine and DEA special agent just broke the Guinness World Record for holding a plank.
George Hood, 62, managed to hold a plank for eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, all while using his phone, having full conversations and watching multiple presentations to pass the time, FOX10 reports.
The plank requires a strong core as individuals to rest on their forearms and hold their bodies up on their toes.
While eight hours seems like a lot, Hood put in many more training for the big day.
The Illinois native took part in several training camps and had a strict fitness routine, which saw him complete 674,000 sit-ups and 270,000 push-ups.
Leading up to the big day, he’d completed a total of 2,100 hours in the plank position. According to CNN, Hood trained for an average of seven hours a day.
“It’s 4-5 hours a day in the plank pose,” Hood told the network. “Then I do 700 push-ups a day, 2,000 sit-ups a day in sets of a hundred, 500 leg squats a day. For upper body and the arms, I do approximately 300 arm curls a day.”
“When it gets tough, you know what I do? I turn that music up so loud, you’d think you’re at a rock concert. I always had a fantasy of being a rock star back in the ’80s,” Hood continued.
“And at least for those 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, I was a rock star.”
During his planking session, he said he listened to Van Halen and Rammstein.
This isn’t the first time he tried to break the record; in 2016, he tried to beat former record-holder Mao Weidong from China, who held the strong pose for eight hours, one minute and one second.
He previously completed a 10-hour, 10-minute plank during a trial run in 2018.
To prove his strength even more, he finished off the record-breaking challenge with 75 push-ups.
The female record is held by Dana Glowacka, who held a plank for four hours, 19 minutes and 55 seconds last year, according to Guinness World Records.
