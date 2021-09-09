Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cellphone leads to hefty Saskatchewan hunting fines for Alberta couple

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 1:08 pm
An Alberta couple was fined over $14,000 for Saskatchewan hunting violations after a white-tailed doe was found with improperly applied seals. View image in full screen
An Alberta couple was fined over $14,000 for Saskatchewan hunting violations after a white-tailed doe was found with improperly applied seals. Brayden Jagger Haines, Global News

An Alberta couple received hefty hunting fines in Saskatchewan after a driver was caught using his cellphone while driving.

Saskatchewan Environment said a conservation officer was patrolling in the Turtleford area on Nov. 22, 2020, when a driver was spotted using his phone.

Read more: Hefty fine for Saskatchewan man who killed 12 deer damaging property

During the traffic stop, the conservation officer said a white-tailed doe was found with improperly applied seals.

Further investigation found that the couple had obtained multiple Saskatchewan resident hunting licences despite having lived in Alberta since 2018, according to Saskatchewan Environment.

They were also accused of providing false information about when and where several deer had been harvested and trying to enlist a third person to cover up their deceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Deadly wildlife disease might threaten humans, new Canadian research suggests

Richard Bannister and Valerie Lavelle, both from Veteran, Alta., recently pleaded guilty in St. Walburg provincial court to numerous charges, including misrepresenting their place of residence, lying to a conservation officer and improperly harvesting and tagging game.

Bannister was fined a total of $10,750 and Lavelle $3,590.

Both were also given three-year hunting suspensions.

Click to play video: '‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into bush for the first time' ‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into bush for the first time
‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into bush for the first time – Feb 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCellphone tagConservation Officer tagTurtleford tagWhite-tailed Deer tagSaskatchewan Environment tagHunting Offences tagSaskatchewan Conservation Officer tagSaskatchewan Hunting Offences tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers