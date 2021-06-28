Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hefty fine for Saskatchewan man who killed 12 deer damaging property

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:21 pm
The Ministry of Environment said a Saskatchewan man admitted to shooting white-tail deer at night because they were damaging trees and shrubs on a neighbouring property. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Environment said a Saskatchewan man admitted to shooting white-tail deer at night because they were damaging trees and shrubs on a neighbouring property. Brayden Jagger Haines, Global News

Warning: This story contains images that some might find disturbing.

A Saskatchewan man who killed a number of white-tail deer that he said were damaging property has received a hefty fine.

Conservation officers in Melfort said they received a report on Jan. 7 of a dead deer in the laneway of a rural property west of Star City.

Read more: Video of invasive koi fish released in Saskatchewan making ripples

Officers said they located 10 dead white-tail deer on the property.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Ivan L. Beuker admitted to shooting the deer between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7.

He told the conservation officers that he shot the deer when they came to feed at night because they were damaging trees and shrubs on a neighbouring property.

Story continues below advertisement
Conservation officers said they located 10 dead white-tail deer on a rural property near Star City, Sask., on Jan. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Conservation officers said they located 10 dead white-tail deer on a rural property near Star City, Sask., on Jan. 7, 2021. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

The Ministry of Environment said it was never informed by Beuker that deer were damaging his property.

Conservation officers said they were called back to the property three days later where they found two more dead deer.

Beuker, 67, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting, hunting within 500 metres of an occupied building, night hunting, hunting big game with a rim-fire rifle and wasting edible game.

Read more: Fewer international tourists unlikely to have huge impact on Sask. bear numbers

He was fined $15,000 and handed a three-year hunting suspension.

The ministry said anyone concerned about wildlife-related property damage should learn more about prevention techniques and compensation from the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHunting tagDeer tagMinistry of Environment tagConservation Officers tagIllegal Hunting tagSaskatchewan Ministry of Environment tagSaskatchewan Conservation Officers tagWhite-Tail Deer tagStar City tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers