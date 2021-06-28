Hefty fine for Saskatchewan man who killed 12 deer damaging property

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains images that some might find disturbing.

A Saskatchewan man who killed a number of white-tail deer that he said were damaging property has received a hefty fine.

Conservation officers in Melfort said they received a report on Jan. 7 of a dead deer in the laneway of a rural property west of Star City.

Officers said they located 10 dead white-tail deer on the property.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Ivan L. Beuker admitted to shooting the deer between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7.

He told the conservation officers that he shot the deer when they came to feed at night because they were damaging trees and shrubs on a neighbouring property.

View image in full screen Conservation officers said they located 10 dead white-tail deer on a rural property near Star City, Sask., on Jan. 7, 2021. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

The Ministry of Environment said it was never informed by Beuker that deer were damaging his property.

Conservation officers said they were called back to the property three days later where they found two more dead deer.

Beuker, 67, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting, hunting within 500 metres of an occupied building, night hunting, hunting big game with a rim-fire rifle and wasting edible game.

He was fined $15,000 and handed a three-year hunting suspension.

The ministry said anyone concerned about wildlife-related property damage should learn more about prevention techniques and compensation from the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp.

