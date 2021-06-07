Changes to Saskatchewan wildlife regulations make it easier for hunters with mobility impairments

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are being made to wildlife regulations in Saskatchewan, giving better access to hunters dealing with mobility impairments using a motorized wheelchair, in an announcement made by the province Monday.

In 2020, Saskatchewan allowed the use of motorized mobility equipment for hunters with disabilities, but required a permit.

The province dropped the need for a permit on Monday.

“This new legislation provides greater access and less red tape for hunters with mobility impairments,” said Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan’s environment minister.

“Hunters will be able to take advantage of new technologies in motorized mobility equipment, without the requirement of obtaining a permit to use the equipment. This is a great example of how a policy can evolve to meet the needs of Saskatchewan residents.”

Bobbie Cherepuschak tests out the snow blade attachment on his new motorized wheelchair. Supplied

It’s something Bobby Cherepuschak, an avid hunter with a mobility impairment, said will have a positive impact on those dealing with similar issues.

“Now anybody with a disability that can’t walk long distances or can’t walk at all, can now hunt out of one of these all-terrain action track chairs,” said Cherepuschak.

“It’s going to be awesome, more people are going to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

More changes to The Wildlife Regulations Amendment Act, 2021 include:

Prohibit the feeding of dangerous animals, to help alleviate increased concerns related to dangerous wildlife in the province. This includes feeding wildlife on the side of the road. This prohibition will not apply to the use of bait for hunting or trapping purposes, conducting agricultural activities or operating licensed landfills.

Authorize the use of a Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) identification number to identify hunting baits and stands on Crown lands, as an alternative to an individual’s full name and address.

Authorize the disposal of inedible or diseased wildlife specimens to simplify the removal of carcasses deemed unfit for human consumption, including specimens infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Further information regarding The Wildlife Regulations Amendment Act, 2021 can found on Saskatchewan’s website.

