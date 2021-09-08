All scheduled elective surgeries, many outpatient procedures in Calgary suspended: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services said late Wednesday afternoon that it was postponing “all scheduled elective surgeries and many outpatient procedures for the remainder of this week” at Calgary hospitals.

AHS said the “difficult decision” was made “to best support adult critical care during this fourth wave of COVID-19 pressures.”

"This move will allow AHS to deploy qualified staff to support intensive care and critical care beds within the zone."

AHS said, as of Wednesday, there were 95 ICU beds in Calgary — 29 more than the zone usually has (66).

Patients who are impacted by the postponement will be contacted, AHS said, and their procedures will be “rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Alberta brings in new COVID-19 restrictions as hospital capacity concerns rise

All urgent and emergent procedures, as well as prioritized cancer surgeries, will continue.

“We do not make these decisions lightly and acknowledge that postponing surgeries has a deep impact on those patients, their families and their loved ones,” AHS said in a series of messages on Twitter.

“Decisions related to other future surgery postponements across the coming weeks will be made based on the evolving situation.”

Of the 147 patients currently in ICU, 89 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, AHS said.

“We strongly urge all eligible Albertans to get immunized as quickly as possible, which is your best defence against a severe outcome from COVID-19.”

“As we said last week, this situation is serious, and we would like to remind all Albertans that we need their help in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in the community, which in turn will reduce strain on the healthcare system.”

Earlier Wednesday, AHS said it added three more ICU spaces in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHS’ baseline number of of ICU beds is 173. Since Sept. 1, it’s added 53 additional ICU spaces, bringing the total added ICU spaces to 85. There are currently 258 ICU beds open in Alberta.

“AHS continues to do all it can to ensure we have enough ICU capacity to meet patient demand, including opening additional spaces and redeploying staff,” spokesperson Kerry Williamson said.

“Provincially, ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is currently at 87 per cent (the average over the past seven days is 91 per cent).”

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Calgary zone ICU was operating at 82 per cent of current capacity, including 38 COVID positive patients in ICU and the Edmonton zone was operating at 89 per cent of current capacity, including 57 COVID positive patients in ICU.

Alberta COVID-19 cases surge after September long weekend

On Tuesday, Alberta Health released COVID-19 data for the long weekend.

Over four days, 4,903 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across Alberta. Of those, 1,330 were reported Friday, 1,450 were reported Saturday, 820 were reported Sunday and 1,303 were reported Monday.

Over the same four-day period, hospital and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 continued to soar.

On Friday, there were 515 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 118 of them in intensive care.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 602 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 137 being treated in intensive care.

As of Sept. 7, there were 15,486 active cases across Alberta. There were 602 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 137 of whom were being treated in ICU.

Of the 465 non-ICU patients, 75.9 per cent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 137 in ICU, 89.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted.

Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, 17 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health, with people ranging in age from 48 to 103.

