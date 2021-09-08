Speed limit reduction halted in Saskatoon city committee

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s transportation committee is putting the brakes on a proposal to lower speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.

The proposals before the committee, which stem from an administrative report, recommended lowering the speed limit on local streets in residential neighbourhoods to 40 kilometres per hour and classifying eligible streets.

The councillors voted against the first measure 4-2, which made the others redundant. The outcome of the vote means the matter won’t go ahead.

The discussion centred around logistics — on how the measure would be implemented and enforced and how the city would demarcate the affected streets.

Some of the councillors against the motion said they didn’t think the measure was sufficient.

“In this extraordinary year, or years, as we dig out from the pandemic, I’m just not convinced Saskatoon needs to decrease its speed limits,” said Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton.

He told the committee the cost of implementing the measure was too high and that police in the city and Edmonton told him it would be impossible to enforce a 40 km/h limit.

Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough, who voted in favour of the measure, said it was a matter of people feeling safe, not just a matter of speed.

“It doesn’t matter how many collisions there are,” Gough said, “if people don’t feel safe on streets in our city, they act differently. And that has a fundamental impact on the fabric of our city.”

The committee passed a motion proposed by Kirton to look into Speed Watch. He said the system was a lot like neighbourhood watch where community members will have radar guns and cameras.

“They record the speed and the license plate, pass the information on to police who then send a letter to the registered owner of that vehicle,” Kirton said.

“If that vehicle is again caught speeding by the volunteers, police will visit the registered owner. And in some communities, if three letters are sent, the force will carry out further investigation.”

He said the program would also allow police to determine where they need to increase speeding enforcement.

The administration will move ahead with the motion, as well as other measures to improve safety for seniors and people with disabilities at a later date.