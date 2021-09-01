Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic
September 1 2021 1:51pm
01:34

City of Edmonton begins enforcing lower 40 km/h residential speed limit

The grace period for automated enforcement of Edmonton’s lower 40 km/h residential speed limit ended Wednesday, as many kids across the city headed back to class. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home