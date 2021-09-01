Traffic September 1 2021 1:51pm 01:34 City of Edmonton begins enforcing lower 40 km/h residential speed limit The grace period for automated enforcement of Edmonton’s lower 40 km/h residential speed limit ended Wednesday, as many kids across the city headed back to class. Sarah Ryan reports. 3,000 warnings handed out as grace period for Edmonton’s 40 km/h default speed limit ends REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?