OPP cruiser struck as officer investigates collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener

Provincial police say an officer from the Cambridge detachment was nearly struck while investigating a collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener.
In announcement on Twitter, police say the officer was out of his cruiser when another vehicle slammed into it.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
They say a driver with a learner’s permit was charged in connection with the collision.
A short time before the collision occurred, police had issued a warning on Twitter of heavy rain and pooling in the area.
Police did not say if this was a factor in the collision.
