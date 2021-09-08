OPP cruiser struck as officer investigates collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say an officer from the Cambridge detachment was nearly struck while investigating a collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener.

In announcement on Twitter, police say the officer was out of his cruiser when another vehicle slammed into it.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

OPP vehicle struck while investigating a collision on #Hwy7-8 eastbound near Courtland Ave. #CambridgeOPP Officer was out of the vehicle when the Police was struck. No Injuries to report. G2 charged. #Moveover #Slowdown ^td pic.twitter.com/vGqmRvZdDd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 8, 2021

They say a driver with a learner’s permit was charged in connection with the collision.

A short time before the collision occurred, police had issued a warning on Twitter of heavy rain and pooling in the area.

Police did not say if this was a factor in the collision.