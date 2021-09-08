Menu

Crime

OPP cruiser struck as officer investigates collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 10:03 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Provincial police say an officer from the Cambridge detachment was nearly struck while investigating a collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener.

In announcement on Twitter, police say the officer was out of his cruiser when another vehicle slammed into it.

Read more: Province announces plans for a new OPP detachment in Cambridge

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

They say a driver with a learner’s permit was charged in connection with the collision.

Trending Stories

A short time before the collision occurred, police had issued a warning on Twitter of heavy rain and pooling in the area.

Police did not say if this was a factor in the collision.

