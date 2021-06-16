Province announces plans for a new OPP detachment in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced plans to build a new OPP station in Cambridge to replace the one that burned down in September 2018.

“Public safety is and will always be a top priority for our government,” solicitor general Sylvia Jones stated.

“The new detachment will ensure our local OPP staff have access to the modern policing tools they need to protect people in Cambridge and keep local communities safe.”

It says construction will begin this fall on the new detachment, which will be located at 1360 Hespeler Rd. It will take around two years to complete.

0:34 Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment – Sep 4, 2018

The province says the new building will provide the detachment with 17,000 square feet of space, a modern infrastructure design to support ever-changing technology requirements including facilities to secure evidence, three holding cells, closed-circuit television technology and other advanced security features.

The old OPP detachment in Cambridge, which was located on Beaverdale Road, was levelled by a fire on Sept. 4, 2018.

Since then, the detachment has been operating out of a temporary space on Franklin Boulevard.

Cambridge #OPP detachment was consumed by fire today. New temporary location: Milton OPP – collision reporting center

203 Steeles Ave East, Milton Ont.

Phone – 905-878-2307

Detachment Commander – S/Sgt John Mraud pic.twitter.com/anSPFFuBPO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 4, 2018