Canada

Province announces plans for a new OPP detachment in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 11:15 am
OPP squad car. View image in full screen
OPP squad car. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Ontario government has announced plans to build a new OPP station in Cambridge to replace the one that burned down in September 2018.

“Public safety is and will always be a top priority for our government,” solicitor general Sylvia Jones stated.

Read more: OPP detachment in Cambridge destroyed in fire

“The new detachment will ensure our local OPP staff have access to the modern policing tools they need to protect people in Cambridge and keep local communities safe.”

It says construction will begin this fall on the new detachment, which will be located at 1360 Hespeler Rd. It will take around two years to complete.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment' Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment
Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment – Sep 4, 2018

The province says the new building will provide the detachment with 17,000 square feet of space, a modern infrastructure design to support ever-changing technology requirements including facilities to secure evidence, three holding cells, closed-circuit television technology and other advanced security features.

The old OPP detachment in Cambridge, which was located on Beaverdale Road, was levelled by a fire on Sept. 4, 2018.

Since then, the detachment has been operating out of a temporary space on Franklin Boulevard.

