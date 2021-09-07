Menu

Crime

Male victim dead after shooting in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 9:48 pm
Toronto police cruisers are seen parked on a street in this file photo. View image in full screen
Toronto police cruisers are seen parked on a street in this file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a male victim is dead after a shooting in North York on Tuesday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive area, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

Officers said there were reports of multiple gunshots heard and a person who had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived and located a male victim with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was treated for life-threatening injuries, but died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

