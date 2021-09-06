Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after 2 people found dead at home in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 3:34 pm
Toronto police say officers were called to a home on Pin Lane Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Toronto police say officers were called to a home on Pin Lane Sunday evening. File / Google Streetview

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say two bodies were found inside an east-end home Sunday evening.

According to a brief statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Monday afternoon, officers were called to a home on Pin Lane just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road and north of Kingston Road before 8 p.m.

“Officers entered a home to check on the well-being of the occupants. The bodies of two people were located with obvious signs of trauma. They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” the statement said, noting their deaths are being treated as “suspicious.”

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Police didn’t elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the call to officers. Investigators also didn’t release the names of the victims.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The statement said Kyle Sequeira was arrested at some point following the call and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. It said he appeared at a downtown Toronto court Monday morning.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Homicide tagToronto Murder tagToronto police homicide squad tagCrime Toronto tagKyle Sequeira tagMurder Pin Lane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers