Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after 2 people found dead at home in Toronto’s east end

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say two bodies were found inside an east-end home Sunday evening.

According to a brief statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Monday afternoon, officers were called to a home on Pin Lane just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road and north of Kingston Road before 8 p.m.

“Officers entered a home to check on the well-being of the occupants. The bodies of two people were located with obvious signs of trauma. They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” the statement said, noting their deaths are being treated as “suspicious.”

Police didn’t elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the call to officers. Investigators also didn’t release the names of the victims.

The statement said Kyle Sequeira was arrested at some point following the call and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. It said he appeared at a downtown Toronto court Monday morning.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Homicide #56 and #57/2021, 15 Pin Lane https://t.co/SrVBV07Bex — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 6, 2021