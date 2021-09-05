Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Edmonton dog dead after vicious coyote attack

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 7:51 pm
Barbara Boake only has pictures of her dog Coco now after she was attacked by a coyote. View image in full screen
Barbara Boake only has pictures of her dog Coco now after she was attacked by a coyote. Sarah Ryan / Global News

On Monday, Edmonton Balwin resident Barbara Boake took her nine-year-old Shih Tzu cross, Coco, outside, not knowing the danger that was lurking nearby.

“Coco needed to go to the washroom, and I come out with her. We’re sitting out here, and then I decided I needed to go inside for a second, so I thought she was fine because she never leaves the yard,” Boake explained.

Read more: Coyotes swarm dog walker in central Edmonton park

She said she was only in the house for a few minutes, but when she came out, Coco was gone. She went out looking for her but didn’t have any luck.

Then, a neighbour spotted the small dog lying in a yard across the street.

“He says, ‘She’s not in good shape.’ And I went, ‘What?’ Like, I was shocked.”

Coco the Shih Tzu cross. View image in full screen
Coco the Shih Tzu cross. Courtesy: Barbara Boake

After quickly trying to clean Coco up, Boake and a neighbour took her to the emergency vet.

The prognosis was bad. Coco’s injuries were severe.

“She was all chewed up by the neck, and I believe she had a broken back. I know she had a broken shoulder,” Boake said.

Trending Stories

In the end, Boake had to let Coco go.

“It was terrible. I was in tears the whole time. They let me say goodbye to her.”

Colleen Cassady St. Clair is a biological sciences professor at the University of Alberta and an expert in coyotes.

“I’m really sorry to hear about this pet attack and [am] sympathetic to the owner. That must have been a terrible thing to discover,” St. Clair said.

Read more: Alberta study shows urban coyotes unhealthy due to human food exposure, higher rates of parasites

She said while coyotes may see large dogs as competition, small dogs can quickly become prey.

“Fatal dog attacks like this one aren’t common, but they are more common than they used to be,” St. Clair said.

“There’s been several reported in the last year, and people are reporting more aggressive behaviour by coyotes generally as well.”

St. Clair said pet owners can protect their animals using a tall, solid fence around their yard.

“More important though, would not be letting your pet be unaccompanied outside of the fence even for a few minutes. Coyotes can be really opportunistic, and they’re often watching us when we’re not even aware of it,” she explained.

Caught on camera: bold coyote photobombs Global Edmonton reporter Vinesh Pratap – Apr 16, 2021

Boake regrets leaving Coco alone outside that day, even if only for a short time.

“I’m taking it as a learning lesson, and I just hope people will listen and not let their cats and dogs out,” she said.

She doesn’t want any other families to go through the pain she is in.

“My heart is broken.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coyote Attack tagWild animals tagurban coyotes tagEdmonton Coyote Attack tagCoyote vs dog tagCoyotes attacking pets tagEdmonton coyote attacks tag

