Politics

O’Toole promises to implement national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 2:32 pm
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole waves as he arrives for a campaign stop Monday, August 30, 2021 in Markham, Ontario. View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole waves as he arrives for a campaign stop Monday, August 30, 2021 in Markham, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is the latest federal party leader to promise a national system for proving residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was among a number of pandemic-related campaign pledges O’Toole unveiled Saturday during a stop in Coquitlam, B.C.

O’Toole says he would work with provinces to devise a national proof-of-vaccination system, adding such a setup would help Canadians during international travel.

Read more: O’Toole and Singh rising, but Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM this election: poll

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for a national system and criticized Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for not implementing one sooner.

Trudeau says Ottawa would certify provincial vaccine passports but that it could take a year to create a full federal program.

O’Toole says he wants 90 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19, and is pledging to cover the cost of time off for employees to get a shot, free transportation to vaccine clinics and a national booster shot strategy that would initially target seniors and the immunocompromised.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
