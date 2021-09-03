Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in downtown Montreal on Thursday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 8:00 am
A young man is in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body late Thursday night in downtown Montreal. Thursday, September 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A young man is in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body late Thursday night in downtown Montreal. Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A young man is in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body late Thursday in downtown Montreal.

Thursday at around 11:10 p.m., several 911 calls alerted police to an altercation on Saint-Dominique Street, near the intersection of Viger Avenue East in Montreal’s Ville Marie district.

Read more: Shots fired at residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Thursday

The victim, a 22-year-old male who is known to police, was transported to hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects fleeing the scene after an altercation that police say may be drug-related.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Stabbing tagViolence tagGang tagVille-Marie tagdrug-related tagSaint-Dominique Street tagViger Avenue East tag

