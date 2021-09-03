Man stabbed in downtown Montreal on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body late Thursday in downtown Montreal.

Thursday at around 11:10 p.m., several 911 calls alerted police to an altercation on Saint-Dominique Street, near the intersection of Viger Avenue East in Montreal’s Ville Marie district.

The victim, a 22-year-old male who is known to police, was transported to hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects fleeing the scene after an altercation that police say may be drug-related.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.