Shots fired at residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Thursday

The series of alarming shootings that have been making headlines in Montreal for weeks continued Thursday.

Shots were fired at a residential building located near the intersection of Donnacona and Lake streets, near Centennial Park, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Montreal police say they are investigating.

Police received a flurry of 911 calls at around 11 p.m. on Thursday Officers found several bullet holes on the garage door of a residential home.

According to officials, no one was injured.

Witnesses said that after hearing the gunshots, they saw a car quickly fleeing the scene.

Police have made no arrests.

Investigators and members of the SPVM canine unit searched the area overnight.

Montreal police are now investigating at least three shootings that have occurred since Wednesday afternoon within the territory of Montreal.

Early Thursday, shots were fired at two cars parked on Olympia Street in Pierrefonds.

The day before, a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies left one injured; three men have been arrested in connection with this case.