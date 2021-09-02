Suspects charged with attempted murder after daytime shooting in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Three men arrested in connection with a daytime shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies on Wednesday appeared in Montreal court Thursday afternoon to face charges.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the charges include attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motorized vehicle and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The accused were arrested shortly after 911 calls reported gunshots heard near 54th Avenue and 3rd Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a 20-year-old man who was injured during the incident, possibly by glass shards.

Witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects to police which led to the arrest of three men a short time later.

The three accused, aged 19, 22 and 23, remain in detention.

They are expected back in court on Friday for their bail hearings.