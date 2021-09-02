Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects charged with attempted murder after daytime shooting in Montreal’s east end

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 8:56 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Three men arrested in connection with a daytime shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies on Wednesday appeared in Montreal court Thursday afternoon to face charges.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the charges include attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motorized vehicle and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 3 men after east end daytime shooting

The accused were arrested shortly after 911 calls reported gunshots heard near 54th Avenue and 3rd Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a 20-year-old man who was injured during the incident, possibly by glass shards.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence' Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence
Residents, politicians gather in Montreal’s RDP to denounce gun violence – Aug 12, 2021

Witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects to police which led to the arrest of three men a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

The three accused, aged 19, 22 and 23, remain in detention.

Read more: 23 firearms seized in Quebec in the last week: Montreal police

They are expected back in court on Friday for their bail hearings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagGun tagMontreal shooting tagRivière-des-Prairies tagRDP tagMontreal gun violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers