Fire

B.C. wildfires, evacuation orders continue to drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 3:46 pm
A wildland firefighter carrying an axe is silhouetted as he walks along a guard line while working on remaining hot spots from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A wildland firefighter carrying an axe is silhouetted as he walks along a guard line while working on remaining hot spots from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Residents of more than 970 properties have been allowed to return home as the number of evacuation orders due to wildfires in British Columbia dropped to 2,566 on Wednesday night.

Emergency Management BC says residents of another 3,900 properties that were on evacuation alert, meaning they should be ready to leave on short notice, decreased by about 2,150 on Wednesday night from the day before.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

While the number of wildfires also dropped to 216 on Thursday, the provincial government is urging the public to make sure their activities over the Labour Day long weekend don’t spark any new blazes.

Trending Stories

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says in a statement that wildfire crews still have significant work ahead of them to bring the existing fires under control.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Officials rescind 1 evacuation order, 2 alerts

Campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches and other items are banned across the Kamloops fire centre, where 11 of 15 remaining fires of note are located, meaning the fires were either highly visible or posed a potential threat to public safety.

The province says 2021 has been one of the most destructive seasons on record in B.C. with 1,562 fires scorching more than 8,650 square kilometres since April 1.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
