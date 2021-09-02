SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Curd your enthusiasm: Singh’s custom poutine truck breaks down, mashes up plans

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: How do voters rank the federal leaders?' Canada election: How do voters rank the federal leaders?
An Ipsos poll released on Friday looks at how Canadians see the federal leaders. It found NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has the highest “favourability rate” at 45 per cent, followed by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at 41 per cent, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole at 28 per cent and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul at 15 per cent.

Jagmeet Singh‘s pre-debate photo op hit a bump in the road this morning — rather, a hole — after the NDP leader’s custom poutine truck lost a wheel on the way to a Montreal event.

The NDP was forced to delay his appearance by two hours to allow the food truck to be towed to the next event after hitting a pothole.

READ MORE: Who is Jagmeet Singh? A look at how the NDP leader’s past has shaped his campaign

A repairman could be seen replacing the wheel and pounding with a hammer at the side of the truck, which is painted NDP orange and emblazoned with Singh’s face and the words “Punjabi Poutine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Singh will answer journalists’ questions and serve the classic Quebec dish alongside local candidates before participating in this evening’s French-language leaders debate.

Trending Stories

Singh has previously shared his recipe for “Punjabi poutine,” which features cubed sweet potatoes, cheese curds and a gravy made of onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes.

The NDP leader has already made several campaign visits to Quebec, where he’s hoping to build on the single seat his party won in the province in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh says Quebecers have choice in election as he looks to boost seat count' Canada election: Singh says Quebecers have choice in election as he looks to boost seat count
Canada election: Singh says Quebecers have choice in election as he looks to boost seat count
© 2021 The Canadian Press
canada election tagJagmeet Singh tagElection Canada tagfederal election 2021 tagNDP Jagmeet Singh tagelection canada 2021 tagJagmeet Singh platform tagJagmeet Singh policies tagjagmeet singh poutine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers