Politics

O’Toole pitches CANZUK plan to ease work abroad with U.K., N.Z, Australia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 2:06 pm
Canada election: Conservatives grilled over budget balancing promises
Mike Le Couteur is looking at how O'Toole is being grilled over the balance between his promises, and balancing the budget.

Canadians could have the right to live and work in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand under Conservative plans for a new free-trade area.

Erin O’Toole has outlined proposals for closer trade and diplomatic ties between Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom which he said would create more jobs for Canadians.

Read more: NDP advances to boost seat count in Quebec, Singh unruffled by Bloc remarks

The proposed CANZUK deal would reduce trade barriers, increase intelligence co-operation and make it easier for Canadians to study and work within the free-trade zone.

The Conservatives also outlined proposals for closer ties with India, with plans to revive free-trade talks.

O’Toole, who also wants more distance from China, says a Conservative government would make it harder for “state-owned companies from non-free countries” to buy Canadian firms.

Read more: Child care system vs. tax credit: Experts weigh pros and cons of parties’ proposals

In their own platform released Wednesday, the Liberals published plans for an Asia-Pacific strategy to deepen economic and defence ties in the region, and create new trade agreements.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
