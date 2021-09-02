Menu

Health

Quebec reports 699 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain stable

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 11:09 am
As Canada heads into the fall with rising COVID-19 cases, the debate is heating up over the degree to which the country should use vaccine passports with many provinces including Quebec and Ontario announcing the rollout of their passports. This is day one of implementing vaccine passports' requirement in Quebec and our Mike Armstrong takes a look at the rollout and the resistance.

In Quebec, health officials reported 699 new cases and one additional death related to the COVID-19 health crisis Thursday.

The latest daily tally marked the second consecutive day that new infections topped 600 in the province.

There were 690 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 138. This includes 42 patients in intensive care units, a rise of two compared to the previous day.

Some 'couldn't be happier' as Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect

The inoculation campaign saw another 22,850 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered, including 20,952 in the past 24 hours. More than 12.3 million shots have been administered to date.

The most recent screening information available shows 22,128 tests were conducted Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has recorded 390,613 cases and 11,289 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stood at 374,266 as of Thursday.

