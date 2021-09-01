COVID-19: Quebec adds almost 700 new cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 690 new COVID-19 cases and two additional pandemic-related deaths Wednesday.

Health officials say the number of hospitalizations rose by seven to 138. This includes 40 patients in intensive care, an increase of four from the previous day.

The province doled out another 26,680 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine, including 24,734 in the past 24-hour period. More than 12.3 million shots have been administered over the course of the campaign.

Health officials say just over 87 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and 80.8 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

When it comes to screening, the latest data available shows 20,854 tests were given Monday in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s total case count reached 389,914. The health crisis has killed 11,288 people to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus surpassed 373,000 in the latest update.

— with files from The Canadian Press