Toronto man charged in connection with fatal January shooting in Fort Erie

A Scarborough man has been added to the list of people facing charges in a murder investigation tied to the shooting deaths of Juliana Pannunzio and Christine Crooks at a Fort Erie Airbnb rental in January.

Homicide detectives say the 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. The accused is expected in a St. Catharines court on Thursday.

Three people have now been charged for their alleged part in the death of 20-year-old Pannunzio from Windsor and 18-year-old Crooks of Toronto.

Investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region attended a gathering on Jan. 19 in a Fort Erie residence prior to the shootings.

After the incident, investigators say no one remained at the scene when officers arrived.

Niagara police say numerous tips have been coming in since a $100,000 reward for information leading to arrests was posted in July along with a photograph of three people who attended a party at the Niagara Region residence.

Trevor Barnett, of Scarborough, is the latest to be charged in connection with the murders.

Barnett is facing an additional charge after he and an associate were found to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs.

Last Thursday, investigators revealed that Christopher Lucas, 22, of Scarborough, had been charged with the murders of both Pannunzio and Crooks.

Heidi Bahler, 29, of Scarborough, was arrested on Monday morning and is facing a pair of charges — accessory to murder after the fact and obstructing justice.