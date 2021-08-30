Toronto-area woman facing charges in connection with shooting deaths of 2 women in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police have laid more charges in a murder investigation tied to the shooting deaths of two young women at a Fort Erie Airbnb rental in January.

Homicide detectives say a 29-year-old Toronto-area woman was arrested on Monday morning and is now facing a pair of charges for her alleged part in the death of 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio and 18-year-old Christine Crooks.

“The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank members of the public for their continued cooperation and assistance in this matter” investigators said in a statement following the arrest.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,”

Pannunzio of Windsor and Crooks of Toronto were fatally shot on Jan. 19 while attending a party at a Fort Erie residence.

Investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region attended the gathering, but no one remained at the scene when officers arrived.

In June, the service offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale in a July update said tips from the public helped to identify “most of the people” at the party that night.

The reward was subsequently doubled in July after an appeal from family members in a Niagara police video.

A photograph of three people who attended was also released to the public which helped confirm two persons of interest.

Heidi Bahler of Scarborough is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and obstructing justice and is expected in a St. Catharines court on Tuesday, according to police.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that Christopher Lucas, 22, from Scarborough had been charged with the murders of both Pannunzio and Crooks.

Lucas was arrested with the help of six regional police services, including Toronto police and the OPP.