Police say 2 persons seen in photo from site of Fort Erie murder have been identified

Niagara police say two persons of interest tied to a January homicide in Fort Erie have been identified.

Detectives released a photograph of the pair in July taken from at a Niagara Parkway rental home, where 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio and 18-year-old Christine Crooks were murdered.

“Investigators would like to thank the public for their continued interest in this investigation,” police said in an update on Wednesday.

“The two unmasked people in the photograph have now been identified and no further information regarding their identity is being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is still in effect, according to detectives.

Pannunzio of Windsor and Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot on Jan. 19 while attending a party.

Investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region attended the gathering, but no one remained at the scene when officers arrived at the scene.

“We have identified the person who rented the Airbnb, and we can confirm that they hosted a birthday party for one of the attendees on the night of the murders,” Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale said in a July update.

“Investigators have identified most of the people at the party that night. Some of them have been spoken to and provided valuable information. However, others simply refused to cooperate.”

Police say they believe there are people know who killed the young women and are hoping the money will encourage them to come forward.

Det. looking for public assistance to identify those in this photo who are not wearing a mask. #NRPS offering a $100,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for these unsolved murders. Appeal video below:https://t.co/ov4hXAiZHL pic.twitter.com/H8GCBqPtPm — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 8, 2021