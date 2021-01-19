Niagara police investigating the discovery of bodies in Fort Erie, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say the bodies of two women were found at a residence in Fort Erie, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

The incident started as a disturbance call possibly involving a firearm at a home on the Niagara Parkway between Black Creek Road and Switch Road just after 4: a.m., according to investigators.

Homicide detectives have not released any further details on the investigation.

The parkway is expected to be closed for most of Tuesday, say police.

The public are being advised to keep their distance from the area until further notice.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara regional police at (905) 688-4111, ext. 1009134.

