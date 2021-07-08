Reward doubled in Fort Erie double homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a double homicide in Fort Erie.

They are offering a $100,000 reward as they investigate the fatal shootings of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

Police say it is believed they were shot on Jan. 19 while attending a gathering at a short-term rental in Fort Erie.

Det. looking for public assistance to identify those in this photo who are not wearing a mask. #NRPS offering a $100,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for these unsolved murders. Appeal video below:https://t.co/ov4hXAiZHL pic.twitter.com/H8GCBqPtPm — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A $50,000 reward had been offered by police in June.

Investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region attended the gathering, but no one remained at the scene when officers arrived at the scene.

Police say they believe some of those people know who killed the young women and are hoping the money will encourage them to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Niagara Regional Police Service’s homicide tip line at 289-248-1058.

0:29 11-year-old on bicycle narrowly missed by car that drove through 4-way stop in Niagara Region 11-year-old on bicycle narrowly missed by car that drove through 4-way stop in Niagara Region – Jun 18, 2021