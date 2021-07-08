Menu

Crime

Reward doubled in Fort Erie double homicide investigation

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 8, 2021 9:14 am
18-year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor were found dead at a residence on the Niagara River Parkway in Jan. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
18-year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor were found dead at a residence on the Niagara River Parkway in Jan. 19, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a double homicide in Fort Erie.

They are offering a $100,000 reward as they investigate the fatal shootings of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

Police say it is believed they were shot on Jan. 19 while attending a gathering at a short-term rental in Fort Erie.

A $50,000 reward had been offered by police in June.

Investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region attended the gathering, but no one remained at the scene when officers arrived at the scene.

Read more: Niagara police offer $50K reward for information on double homicide in Fort Erie

Police say they believe some of those people know who killed the young women and are hoping the money will encourage them to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Niagara Regional Police Service’s homicide tip line at 289-248-1058.

