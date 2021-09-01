2 men charged with murder after shooting at south Edmonton community hall

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at an Edmonton community hall that left one man dead and six people injured, police said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the charges in a news release even though they said the autopsy on the victim has yet to take place. They said the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Abdullahi Yalahow, 32 has been charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Wilson, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall

The shooting occurred at a community hall in the area of 37 Avenue and 106 Street on Sunday. Police said officers were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead inside the hall. Six men were taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police said five of the six men in hospital had been released and added that the man in hospital is expected to survive.