Crime

2 men charged with murder after shooting at south Edmonton community hall

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall' Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 30, 2021) We are hearing a first-hand account of a shooting inside a south Edmonton community hall over the weekend that turned deadly. Breanna Karstens-Smith spoke to the man who organized the party.

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at an Edmonton community hall that left one man dead and six people injured, police said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the charges in a news release even though they said the autopsy on the victim has yet to take place. They said the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Abdullahi Yalahow, 32 has been charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Wilson, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall 

The shooting occurred at a community hall in the area of 37 Avenue and 106 Street on Sunday. Police said officers were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead inside the hall. Six men were taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, police said five of the six men in hospital had been released and added that the man in hospital is expected to survive.

