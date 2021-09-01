Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Ontario government bringing back renewals of driver’s licences, plate stickers, health cards

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: DriveTest Ontario centres still seeing massive lineups, demand for tests' Coronavirus: DriveTest Ontario centres still seeing massive lineups, demand for tests
WATCH ABOVE: Weeks after DriveTest Ontario locations began reopening across the province amid the coronavirus pandemic, those looking to get their licences are encountering massive lineups at some locations. Erica Vella reports – Aug 25, 2020

It has been 18 months since the Ontario government suspended renewals of drivers’ licences, licence plate stickers, health cards, photo cards and other documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now officials have announced those requirements are being reinstated.

According to a statement issued by officials on Wednesday, the deadline to renew most driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, photo cards and health cards will be Feb. 28. Novice drivers with G1, G2, M1 or M2 licences will have until Dec. 31, 2022 to requalify or upgrade licences.

However, heavy commercial vehicle owners will have to renew their validations by Dec. 31 of this year.

Officials said approximately 17 per cent of Ontario residents deferred renewing documents throughout the course of the pandemic.

Payments will still need to be made for previous years if renewals were deferred

For those who need to renew their documents, they were encouraged to try doing so on the ServiceOntario website.

In order to attend a ServiceOntario office, an appointment needs to be booked online in advance.

For additional information on renewals as well as a fuller list of renewal deadlines, click here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
