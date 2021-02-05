Vehicle sticker or driver’s licence expired in 2020? Both still legal in Ontario for now

As Ontario approaches a year since the first major coronavirus-related lockdown came into effect, the provincial government is reminding drivers licence plate stickers and driver’s licences that expired on March 1 or after are still “valid and legal.”

Amid questions about the requirements surrounding the validity of documents and Ontario Ministry of Transportation products set to expire, a provincial government spokesperson said the temporary freeze on renewals remains in effect “until further notice.”

The freeze was put in place to prevent crowding at government offices out of concern for COVID-19.

The government also said it is temporarily waiving the requirements for seniors 80 and older in order for those affected to renew online. The requirement to get an updated licence photo has also been waived for the time being to facilitate online renewals.

Despite the provisional freeze, outstanding renewal fees for items like licence plate stickers will still need to be paid at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, officials “strongly encouraged” people to renew, if possible, online through ServiceOntario in lieu of visiting offices. For those who need to go to offices, ServiceOntario booking appointment times online.