SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pierre Fitzgibbon back in Legault’s cabinet after ethics violation resolved

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 2:57 pm
Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon responds to reporters questions as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, looks on during a news conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon responds to reporters questions as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, looks on during a news conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault has welcomed Pierre Fitzgibbon back to cabinet after he withdrew in June because of ethics violations.

Legault told a news conference today alongside Fitzgibbon that he will resume his role as economy minister after he sold shares in two companies in order to comply with requirements laid out by the ethics commissioner.

Fitzgibbon, who represents the suburban Montreal riding of Terrebonne, told reporters he’d considered leaving politics but ultimately decided he wanted to continue in the role. He also announced he would run again in next year’s provincial election.

Fitzgibbon left cabinet after he was targeted by the ethics czar for failing to divest himself of shares in two companies that did business with the province and could place him in a conflict of interest.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Pierre Fitzgibbon to return as Quebec economy minister after selling shares

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet recommended Fitzgibbon be suspended from the legislature until he sold those shares or until he resigned from his role as a cabinet minister and placed the shares in a blind trust.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzgibbon declined Wednesday to confirm how much money he lost by selling his shares, saying only that it “wasn’t the best financial transaction” of his career.

In June, Fitzgibbon said he stood to lose $1 million if he had accepted the offers he had received at the time.

Legault had pledged to reinstate Fitzgibbon when the situation was resolved. In the interim, the role was managed by Finance Minister Eric Girard.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec City tagFrancois Legault tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagCAQ tagTerrebonne tagPierre Fitzgibbon tagAriane Mignolet tagLegault cabinet tagQuebec economy minister tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers