Traffic

Fatal motorcycle crash prompts search for witnesses in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 12:30 pm
OPP are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage after a man died in a motorcycle crash. View image in full screen
OPP are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage after a man died in a motorcycle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, following a fatal motorcycle crash that took place in Tay Township on Tuesday.

The collision took place during the morning on Highway 12 at Gervais Road.

Read more: Death in Tay Township, Ont. confirmed as homicide

A lone male motorcycle driver was then subsequently confirmed dead.

Police say the large Ministry of Transportation roadside sign indicating Gervais Road was damaged in the crash.

Investigators are also looking to hear from anyone who may have seen that the sign was damaged over the last several days.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP' Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP – Jun 14, 2021
