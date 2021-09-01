Fatal motorcycle crash prompts search for witnesses in Tay Township, Ont.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, following a fatal motorcycle crash that took place in Tay Township on Tuesday.
The collision took place during the morning on Highway 12 at Gervais Road.
A lone male motorcycle driver was then subsequently confirmed dead.
Police say the large Ministry of Transportation roadside sign indicating Gervais Road was damaged in the crash.
Investigators are also looking to hear from anyone who may have seen that the sign was damaged over the last several days.
Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
