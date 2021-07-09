Menu

Crime

Death in Tay Township, Ont. confirmed as homicide

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 1:43 pm
A post-mortem exam on Wednesday in Toronto confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound. View image in full screen
A post-mortem exam on Wednesday in Toronto confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Canadian Press

The death of a 24-year-old man in Tay Township, Ont., has been confirmed as a homicide, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Old Fort Road, where they found a man dead.

The victim has since been identified as Jonus Keegan Palmer, 24, from Tay Township. A post-mortem exam on Wednesday in Toronto confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Police believe there is no threat to the general public since the incident isn’t believed to be random.

Investigators made an arrest at the scene, though it was unrelated to the homicide. Police say no further details on the arrest can be released at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

