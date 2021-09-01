One person dead, another rushed to hospital with burns after fire in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says one person has died and another was taken to hospital after a fire in the Upper Jarvis area.

Crews were called to Huntley Street, near Jarvis and Bloor streets, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire on the 7th floor of a building.

Paramedics said one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where fire officials said the person later died in hospital. Another person was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Fire officials said several other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. TTC buses were also called in to temporarily shelter people.

“On behalf of our entire Toronto Fire team, I extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted as a result of the fatal fire on Huntley Street overnight,” Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet.

“The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is ongoing.”

The fire is no longer active, officials said.

