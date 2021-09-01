Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person dead, another rushed to hospital with burns after fire in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:50 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto Fire Services says one person has died and another was taken to hospital after a fire in the Upper Jarvis area.

Crews were called to Huntley Street, near Jarvis and Bloor streets, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire on the 7th floor of a building.

Paramedics said one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where fire officials said the person later died in hospital. Another person was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Fire officials said several other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. TTC buses were also called in to temporarily shelter people.

Read more: Person pronounced dead after being pulled from Toronto apartment fire

“On behalf of our entire Toronto Fire team, I extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted as a result of the fatal fire on Huntley Street overnight,” Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is ongoing.”

The fire is no longer active, officials said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagToronto Fire tagToronto fire services tagBloor Street tagJarvis Street tagDowntown Toronto Fire tagHuntley Street tagHuntley Street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers