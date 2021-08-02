Menu

Canada

Person pronounced dead after being pulled from Toronto apartment fire

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 4:46 pm
Emergency crews were called to the Dunn Avenue apartment building at around 2:50 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Dunn Avenue apartment building at around 2:50 p.m. on Monday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A person has died after they were pulled from a fire inside a Toronto apartment building Monday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment building on Dunn Avenue, just south of Queen Street West, at around 2:50 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News the victim was found with burn-related injuries and was unconscious in a 20th-floor unit.

Read more: 4 people injured, 2 seriously, after fire at east-end Toronto apartment building

Firefighters and paramedics performed a search of the immediate area and no one else was found.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics confirmed the patient died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the fire as well as what caused it and where exactly it began were unclear as of Monday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
