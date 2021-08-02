Person pronounced dead after being pulled from Toronto apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died after they were pulled from a fire inside a Toronto apartment building Monday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment building on Dunn Avenue, just south of Queen Street West, at around 2:50 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News the victim was found with burn-related injuries and was unconscious in a 20th-floor unit.

Firefighters and paramedics performed a search of the immediate area and no one else was found.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics confirmed the patient died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the fire as well as what caused it and where exactly it began were unclear as of Monday afternoon.

