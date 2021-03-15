4 people injured, 2 seriously, after fire at east-end Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at an east-end Toronto apartment building Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the three-storey building on Queen Street East near Lee Avenue, east of Woodbine Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the flames developed in one of the apartment units, causing smoke to fill the hallway and a partial evacuation of the building.

The spokesperson said crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said two patients were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As of Monday evening, officials didn’t advise on the cause or the circumstances leading up to the fire.

Advertisement