Canada

4 people injured, 2 seriously, after fire at east-end Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 9:46 pm
The fire on Queen Street East happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday.
The fire on Queen Street East happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday. Matthew Bingley / Global News

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at an east-end Toronto apartment building Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the three-storey building on Queen Street East near Lee Avenue, east of Woodbine Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the flames developed in one of the apartment units, causing smoke to fill the hallway and a partial evacuation of the building.

Trending Stories

The spokesperson said crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said two patients were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As of Monday evening, officials didn’t advise on the cause or the circumstances leading up to the fire.

