Canada

2 COVID-19 deaths, 274 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 3:56 pm
Saskatchewan reported its second-highest daily COVID-19 case count since May 8, with 274 new cases reported Tuesday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported its second-highest daily COVID-19 case count since May 8, with 274 new cases reported Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday as the number of active cases continues to rise.

The province said 603 Saskatchewan residents have now died since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths come as 274 new cases were reported in Saskatchewan — the second-highest daily total since May 8.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

It brings the overall confirmed case count in the province to 54,367.

Health officials said 211 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people, with 49 cases in people who have had two shots.

Of the new cases, 39.4 per cent are in people aged 20 to 39, 80 of whom were not vaccinated.

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot in the province with 72 new cases. Of the 2,204 active cases currently in Saskatchewan, 692 are in Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccine passports

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 248 — 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are now 130 people in hospital, 30 of whom are in intensive care. Health officials said 74.6 per cent of hospitalizations (97 patients) involve people not fully vaccinated.

The province said 51,560 cases are considered recovered.

