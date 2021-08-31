Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 31 2021 10:13am
04:21

Update on VIDO-InterVac vaccine progress, donation to facility

VIDO-InterVac director Volker Gerdts joins Global News Morning to talk about a $1 million donation to the facility, and updates their COVID-19 vaccine, including expanding their trials to Saskatoon.

Advertisement

Video Home