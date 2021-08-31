Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 31 2021 9:29am
01:34

Saskatchewan rolling out COVID-19 measures

Saskatchewan is bringing in measures geared towards those with weaker immune systems and front-line healthcare workers as it navigates the fourth wave of the pandemic.

