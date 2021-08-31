Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 31 2021 9:31am
01:42

Full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test to be required at Roughrider games

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed to attend all Saskatchewan Roughrider home games as of Sept. 17.

Advertisement

Video Home