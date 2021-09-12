How the Saskatchewan Roughriders COVID-19 vaccine, negative test verification will work

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have finalized the details of their COVID-19 vaccination policy at Mosaic Stadium after consulting with provincial health officials.

A news release sent by the club said they have been working with a task force made up of health experts from the health ministry, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, eHealth Saskatchewan as well as the City of Regina and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to create a verification process for vaccine records and negative COVID-19 tests.

On Sept. 17, staff and volunteers will put the verification process to the test as the Riders gear up to play the Toronto Argonauts.

Here’s how it will work:

Proof of vaccination

Attendees aged 12 and older must verify they have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines (or a mixture of two) or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson to be permitted to enter Mosaic Stadium on game day

The preferred vaccination record is the COVID-19 Vaccination Record available on eHealth Saskatchewan’s individual MySaskHealth accounts Attendees aged 18-plus will be required to show photo ID matching the name on the vaccination record. Attendees aged 12 to 17 are required to show their vaccine record, but not photo ID Fans under the age of 12 are exempt from the policy The team recommends having a digital copy or screen capture on a phone ready for game day Other documents such as the immunization wallet card received at the time of vaccination, COVID immunization records from public health, Armed Forces records or out-of-province/out-of-country proof of vaccination will also be considered but may require extra verification by volunteers/SHA personnel ‘Stick it to COVID’ vaccine stickers will not be accepted as proof of vaccination



Proof of a negative COVID-19 test

A negative PCR test from an SHA testing site or a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test from a certified testing clinic (at the ticketholder’s expense) will be required for unvaccinated people aged 12 and older, or those who have only received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine The test must be taken within 72 hours prior to the game Certified private testing clinics in Saskatchewan include Haztech, Quantum Genetix, and Nobel Photo ID matching the name of the negative COVID-19 test will be required for fans over the age of 18



The club said in both cases, they will not be storing any personal health information or vaccination records, adding this is a visual verification process only.

Verification will take place before attendees enter the ticket or bag-check line.

Gates to the game will open two hours before kickoff, which is half an hour earlier than usual. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium no later than one hour before kickoff in order to get through the line efficiently.

The club said more details on the verification process and what it will look like on game day will be announced early next week.

Vaccination clinics outside Mosaic Stadium will continue to be held throughout the season for those looking to get their first or second shot.